Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he was deeply inspired and encouraged by President Xi Jinping’s speech at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, which set out a strategic blueprint for regional cooperation.

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In a social media post, Lee said Xi’s keynote address outlined a long-term blueprint for Asia-Pacific cooperation. He said the speech emphasized that as the external environment grows more complex, upholding the postwar international order, resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, and addressing challenges through solidarity and cooperation are increasingly important. These efforts would help lay a solid foundation for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Lee added that Xi had described China’s 15th Five-Year Plan as both a blueprint for the country’s development and a source of opportunities for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and around the world. He said the plan represented an invitation to cooperate extended by China to the global business community.

He said, as an APEC member economy, Hong Kong has long served as a key regional hub for trade, economic activity and cooperation, adding that the city has remained one of the world’s most competitive economies.

Lee said Hong Kong had consistently supported free trade and multilateralism, while using the APEC platform to deepen international exchanges and cooperation. With the nation’s strong support, he said Hong Kong would continue to draw on its unique advantages, deepen its openness and integration, and pursue shared development with other economies—helping China play a leading role in Asia-Pacific cooperation.