Over 70 HK enterprises showcase at CIIE as HKTDC pledges to strengthen super-connector role

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has led more than 70 local enterprises to the China International Import Expo this year, setting records for both the number of exhibitors and the exhibition area, its chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said on Thursday.

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Speaking at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, Ma said the council has set up a Hong Kong Food Pavilion and a Hong Kong Service Pavilion at the expo.

The food pavilion features a new zone dedicated to Hong Kong brands. The service pavilion showcases the HKTDC’s GoGlobal Connect initiative, which helps mainland businesses seeking to expand overseas by connecting them with professional services, major events and the council’s global network.

Ma said the HKTDC would make full use of Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder”. It would continue to optimize its network of 51 overseas offices, international exhibitions and conferences, and support services to facilitate the flow of capital, talent and technology and deepen international economic and trade ties.

Ma noted that this year marked the start of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and that Hong Kong had published its first five-year plan. Backed by the mainland and connected to the world, Hong Kong had unique advantages.

He added that the HKTDC aims to help local businesses seize opportunities arising from the national plan and support mainland companies in using Hong Kong’s professional services and international business platform to explore new markets, strengthen their global competitiveness and contribute to high-quality national development and opening-up.