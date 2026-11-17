Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the economies and companies of the Asia-Pacific need “open and continuing co-operation, more than ever” in an increasingly complex global environment.

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Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen — which has attracted over 2,000 business and government leaders from across the APEC economies — Lee described Hong Kong as a reliable partner, springboard and business center for the economies to seize the far-reaching opportunities of the Greater Bay Area.

He added that businesses can use Hong Kong to pilot new technologies, protect intellectual property under a trusted legal system, and scale solutions across the vast markets of the GBA.

Lee arrived in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

“The future is a team sport - and the Asia-Pacific has always fielded a very strong side,” the city’s leader said. “The Greater Bay Area offers one of the most convincing examples of what open co-operation can deliver. ”

He mentioned that if the Greater Bay Area were a standalone economy, it would rank about 12th globally. “In the first three quarters of this year, trade between its nine Mainland cities and APEC economies reached some US$837 billion, a record year-on-year increase of over 26 percent,” Lee added.



Lee invites the Asia-Pacific community to explore partnerships with the Greater Bay Area's manufacturing capacity, capital and growing consumer markets. “Working together, we can strengthen regional supply chains, create mutual opportunities and contribute to the shared prosperity of the Asia-Pacific community.”