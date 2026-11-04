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NEWS

John Lee eyes deeper trade ties with mainland, overseas on Shanghai trip

NEWS
5 hours ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has arrived in Shanghai for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), where he will pitch Hong Kong's strengths to political and business leaders.

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The city leader's Shanghai trip followed his Beijing visit, where he attended the opening of the 29th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium on Wednesday.

Lee said on social media that he will attend the CIIE's opening ceremony and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Thursday, where he will present how Hong Kong's strengths can serve the country's development.

He added that he will also visit the Hong Kong exhibition area and the exhibition booths of Hong Kong enterprises.

According to Lee, this year's expo drew 162 countries, regions and international organizations, setting a new record with exhibition space exceeding 440,000 square meters.

With Hong Kong expanding port cooperation with the mainland, Lee noted that the government is pushing to establish a "brother port"  with Shanghai this year.

The trip, Lee hopes, will deepen Hong Kong-Shanghai trade ties and the city's links with other regions, underscoring its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" and delivering benefits for both parties.

John LeeShanghaiCIIE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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