(Video) Flying wooden pallets from Tuen Mun Road truck narrowly miss following car

Dashcam footage has captured the moment several wooden pallets flew off a dump truck on Tuen Mun Road on Tuesday, narrowly missing a vehicle behind and sparking online calls for action.

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The 20-second clip, recorded around 1.44pm, shows a yellow dump truck travelling towards Tsuen Wan near Sham Tseng when several wooden pallets stacked on the vehicle were blown into the air, flipping over and landing on the road.

The driver of the following car managed to brake in time and swerve to avoid the debris. The poster described the incident as "terrifying," writing: "I missed it by 0.1 seconds. The car behind almost crashed into me. I need to offer thanks."

Police received a report at 1.49pm that wooden pallets had fallen on the road. The case has been classified as a street obstruction. No injuries have been reported.