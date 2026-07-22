logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Flying wooden pallets from Tuen Mun Road truck narrowly miss following car

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Dashcam footage has captured the moment several wooden pallets flew off a dump truck on Tuen Mun Road on Tuesday, narrowly missing a vehicle behind and sparking online calls for action.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 20-second clip, recorded around 1.44pm, shows a yellow dump truck travelling towards Tsuen Wan near Sham Tseng when several wooden pallets stacked on the vehicle were blown into the air, flipping over and landing on the road.

The driver of the following car managed to brake in time and swerve to avoid the debris. The poster described the incident as "terrifying," writing: "I missed it by 0.1 seconds. The car behind almost crashed into me. I need to offer thanks."

Police received a report at 1.49pm that wooden pallets had fallen on the road. The case has been classified as a street obstruction. No injuries have been reported.

Tuen Mun Road falling debris near miss

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Audi launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater on Tuen Mun Road, 2 injured
NEWS
08-06-2026 05:07 HKT
logo
(Video) Concrete slab falls from lorry on Tolo Highway, female driver narrowly avoids disaster
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 01:41 HKT
Customs seizes 250 live birds smuggled in baggage at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line
NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
(Video) KMB bus suspected of running red light in Clear Water Bay near miss
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man dies after falling from footbridge in Kwun Tong
NEWS
1 hour ago
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong retains 17th place overall in the QS Best Student Cities 2027. File Photo
HK universities climb in rankings, but costs bite
NEWS
1 hour ago
Trader used $50m to open leverage for stock trading, firm faces $150m loss
NEWS
3 hours ago
NS Files Decoded revisits 'Returning Valiant' case, reveals how students were radicalised
NEWS
4 hours ago
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
NEWS
4 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 21:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.