Two on the run after car carrying suspected heroin collides with truck on Tuen Mun Road

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Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road
09-10-2026 03:18 HKT
KMB bus and police car collide on Tuen Mun Road, no injuries
28-07-2026 01:00 HKT
One arrested as police seize $6.2m worth of drugs in Tsing Yi
03-11-2025 17:50 HKT
Police seize $19m worth of drugs in Hung Hom; 22-year-old man arrested
28-10-2025 17:07 HKT
Two dead, 9 injured as car ploughs into pedestrians at Kunming
21-07-2025 16:23 HKT
Police hunt for driver after deadly Yuen Long hit-and-run
01-07-2025 20:00 HKT