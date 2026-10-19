Two on the run after car carrying suspected heroin collides with truck on Tuen Mun Road

Two non-Chinese suspects are being sought by police after abandoning a vehicle containing suspected heroin following a collision with a truck on Tuen Mun Road on Monday morning.

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The incident happened near the Tuen Mun Road bus interchange around 8am, when the private car and the truck traveled in the right and middle lanes respectively toward Kowloon.

Investigators believe the car struck the truck while attempting to change lanes. Immediately following the impact, the male driver and his female passenger fled the scene on foot.

Officers searching the abandoned vehicle discovered a small quantity of suspected heroin.

Police are currently assessing the estimated street value of the seized narcotics.

The case has been classified as trafficking in dangerous drugs and hit-and-run, and is being handled by the Tuen Mun police district.

No arrests have been made, and the police investigation is ongoing.