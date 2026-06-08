(Video) Audi launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater on Tuen Mun Road, 2 injured

An Audi lost control on Tuen Mun Road on Sunday night, launching off the central divider and crashing into a seven-seater travelling in the opposite direction, leaving at least two people injured, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 9pm near Gold Coast on the section towards Yuen Long. The Audi was seen speeding before it mounted the central divider, slid along it, hit a lamppost and crossed into oncoming traffic. The seven-seater driver activated hazard lights but could not avoid the collision, with the Audi's rear end causing the seven-seater to lift off the ground.

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The Audi's front caught fire and its airbags deployed. The seven-seater was severely damaged, with its front end crushed like scrap metal and debris scattered across the road.

At least two people were injured and taken conscious to Tuen Mun Hospital. The Transport Department said some lanes on Tuen Mun Road towards Yuen Long near Gold Coast remain closed, with queues extending back to the Tuen Mun Road bus interchange.