Multiple motorists failed to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing in Taikoo on Friday, forcing a man mid-crossing to halt abruptly as vehicles sped past within close range, according to dashcam footage circulating online.

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The clip, shared in a local Facebook dashcam group, was recorded around noon outside Heng Tin House on Tai Fung Avenue toward Taikoo Shing Road.

Footage showed a man carrying an umbrella waiting at the curb as a van and a blue private car drove straight through without slowing. The vehicle equipped with the dashcam came to a halt to let him pass, prompting the man to wave in gratitude.

As the pedestrian walked across the stripes, a black private car and a taxi closely behind it drove past in the adjacent lane, forcing the man to stop short in the middle of the road. Moments later, a woman with an umbrella stepped up to cross while a motorcycle sped through without yielding, before the camera car again stopped to give way.

The motorist who uploaded the video questioned whether the drivers' actions amounted to dangerous driving. Social media users echoed frustration over road safety at uncontrolled crossings, with one driver noting that stopping often prompts impatient honking from behind, while others questioned the purpose of zebra crossings and urged reporting the footage to the government's 1823 hotline.