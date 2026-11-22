AEON Credit Service (Asia) disclosed on Saturday that its computer system had been accessed without authorization, following a multi-day disruption to its online platforms and mobile application, though the company stressed there is currently no evidence that customer data has been misused.

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The lender's online services and mobile app were placed under "system maintenance" starting Wednesday evening, leaving cardholders unable to view e-statements, check account details, or complete app-based online transaction verifications until services resumed on Saturday.

In an "important notice" posted on its website, the company stated that it had recently detected unauthorized access to its system and immediately took steps to contain the incident and strengthen network security.

AEON said it has appointed an independent third-party cybersecurity and digital forensics specialist to investigate the breach and assess any potential impact.

The company urged customers to remain vigilant against suspicious activity and pledged to individually notify affected users regarding protective measures taken on their behalf.