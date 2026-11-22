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Lawmaker urges extra manpower to boost cybersecurity as incidents rise 7pc
17-11-2026 11:16 HKT
SOGO and Chow Sang Sang report data breaches affecting up to 820,000 members
13-11-2026 01:27 HKT
Beijing says UK cybersecurity report 'smears' China
04-11-2026 19:04 HKT
South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body
03-11-2026 09:13 HKT
SFC to offer additional guidance on agentic AI adoption
02-11-2026 16:18 HKT
At least 1,600 affected in Hong Kong airline, retail data breaches
27-10-2026 10:49 HKT
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian AI probe
27-09-2026 14:53 HKT
OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports
25-09-2026 10:05 HKT
OpenAI data breach latest in long list of hacks in Australia
24-09-2026 11:34 HKT
HK temperatures drop to 8°C in Ta Kwu Ling under northeast monsoon
21-11-2026 02:30 HKT