Packed crowds of residents and tourists flocked to "Winter Wonderland in Central" during its opening weekend, soaking up the early holiday atmosphere despite it still being November.

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Large numbers of locals gathered on Saturday night to take photographs around the festive displays, while mainland visitors carved time out of tight itineraries to visit the event.

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Locals Chan and Lam said they made a special trip after spotting the decorations on social media, noting that the colorful installations and recent cooler weather heightened the Christmas mood. Lam suggested the Hong Kong Tourism Board open future holiday displays to the public earlier once installation work is completed, adding that the pair planned to tour festive lights across other districts.

First-time visitors Chong and Hui, traveling from Guangzhou and Hangzhou, said they had originally planned to visit only Hong Kong Disneyland, but added Central to their schedule—carrying shopping bags along the way—after seeing promotions on Xiaohongshu. They praised the city's strong holiday ambiance across streets and shopping malls, bringing instant cameras for photos and noting the convenient transport links.

Vendors eye up to HK$300,000 in holiday sales

Operating from Thursday to Sunday, the Christmas market features a wide array of local food and beverage stalls. Thomas, founder of a local craft beer and ice cream shop returning for his second year at the event, said the festive buzz was already robust on the opening weekend.

He noted that footfall was evenly split between local residents and overseas tourists, adding that both sales and brand visibility had improved compared with last year, with hopes of generating up to HK$300,000 in revenue by Christmas.