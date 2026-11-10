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Passengers were forced to evacuate a KMB bus in Kwai Chung on Saturday evening after one of its tires overheated and caught fire, leaving no injuries.

The incident occurred at around 8pm when a Route 290A double-decker traveling toward Tsuen Wan West Station pulled into the Kwai Fong Plaza stop on Kwai Chung Road, where a waiting commuter alerted the driver that a tire was overheating and emitting smoke.

The driver used an onboard fire extinguisher to cool the wheel and arranged for passengers to disembark and transfer to other buses.

A passenger wrote on Threads that someone on the upper deck shouted "fire," prompting riders to rush downstairs and exit the vehicle, adding that the tire was visibly burning outside and that a bystander retrieved a bag they dropped while fleeing. Images shared online showed the bus enveloped in thick smoke.

KMB said maintenance personnel attended the scene and the vehicle was subsequently towed back to its depot for inspection.