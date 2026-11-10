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US aircraft evacuated from second UKA?base due to Iran threat, WSJ reports
10-11-2026 15:13 HKT
Kwai Chung three-vehicle crash injures nine
27-10-2026 12:57 HKT
About 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Kwai Chung Chinese restaurant
10-09-2026 11:55 HKT
'Dreams disappear' as Gaza students await evacuation to Italy
11-08-2026 10:20 HKT
Taxi hits police car in Kwai Chung, 3 injured
11-08-2026 02:33 HKT
6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision
03-08-2026 01:55 HKT
UN urges evacuation of 6,000 sailors stranded in Hormuz strait
24-07-2026 20:08 HKT
HK temperatures drop to 8°C in Ta Kwu Ling under northeast monsoon
21-11-2026 02:30 HKT