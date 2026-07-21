Citi lifts home price growth forecast to 12pc in 2026

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Citi hosts AI Day for secondary school students in Hong Kong
17-07-2026 14:04 HKT
China January-June property investment slumps 18 percent y/y
15-07-2026 10:28 HKT
McDonald's sells Tai Po shop for HK$126mln
14-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
13-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Citi volunteers upgrade transitional housing safety ahead of rainy season
08-07-2026 15:13 HKT
Hong Kong's private home completions drops 60pc to 809 units in May
07-07-2026 19:28 HKT