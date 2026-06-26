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PROPERTY

Endowus relocates Hong Kong office to Chinachem Tower in Central, doubling size

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Digital investment platform Endowus said it has relocated its Hong Kong office to Chinachem Tower in Central, doubling the size of its footprint in the city as it scales its business to meet surging client demand.

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Occupying a 4,290-square-foot full floor, Endowus is the first tenant to move into the tower following its extensive renovation, it said in a statement. 

The new office features a dedicated event venue, private meeting rooms, and open-plan collaboration spaces, offering convenient access before, during, or after work, the statement said.

This expansion comes as Endowus doubled its Hong Kong client base and tripled assets under advice in 2025, the company said. So far in 2026, the firm’s assets under advice have been up 50 percent, and 2.5 times year-on-year, it added.


 

EndowusofficeChinachem TowerCentral

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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