logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Central office vacancy falls to 9.9pc as recovery gains momentum, but polarization widens

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Colliers’ head of Kowloon, office services, Ivan Wong; head of landlord representation, office services, Chris Hui; Kathy Lee; head of occupier services, Fiona Ngan; head of Hong Kong Island, office services, Alex Lam. COLLIERS
From left: Colliers’ head of Kowloon, office services, Ivan Wong; head of landlord representation, office services, Chris Hui; Kathy Lee; head of occupier services, Fiona Ngan; head of Hong Kong Island, office services, Alex Lam. COLLIERS

Central offices’ vacancy rate fell from 15.1 percent in December 2024 to 9.9 percent in August, outperforming the broader market, but polarization is widening between newer and ageing buildings in Central, as well as with higher-vacancy non-core areas, according to Colliers’ latest report.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Central’s ageing stock could reach about 75 percent by 2032 and become less competitive, as the report noted that an estimated 60 percent of Grade A office space in Central is already at least 30 years old. Tenants will weigh older buildings against newer standards for building systems, lifts, digital infrastructure, sustainability, and amenities.

Colliers recommends the government consider increasing land supply in Central after it stopped selling commercial land in October 2023, given the market was suffering from a high vacancy rate, said Kathy Lee, head of research and retail consultancy at Colliers.

On Central office market recovery, the report said it was driven by the rebound in capital markets – 119 new listings that drew HK$285.8 billion in fundraising in 2025, a 231 percent rise year on year – as well as expansion of financial services firms and growing take-up of premium office buildings. Rents also remain below their 2019 peaks – 37 percent lower in the Central district.

It highlighted that major occupiers such as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) and DBS Bank (Hong Kong) took up 299,000 square feet of space off the market. The government’s plan to expand Hong Kong’s gold and commodity hub, backed by a half-rate tax concession, also drives fresh premium demand.

Meanwhile, Colliers’ fourth annual Hong Kong Occupier Survey 2026 indicates that business confidence has returned to positive territory – 41 percent of respondents expect business conditions to improve over the next 12 months, while only 16 percent anticipate a deterioration.

The survey found that 35 percent of respondents plan to increase headcounts, while only 20 percent are considering office expansion. Professional services, banking and finance are the sectors most likely to expand, highlighting a growing disconnect as many firms absorb growth within existing space through more efficient utilization and evolving workplace strategies.

Leasing activity remains predominantly renewal-led, with 68 percent of occupiers intending to renew in their current building, and tenants in Tsim Sha Tsui and Kowloon East most likely to stay put when their leases expire. Colliers said retaining tenants depends as much on service, flexibility and targeted upgrades as it does on rent.

Lee noted that these non-core areas are seeing selective expansion from insurance firms and professional services, though they reported a vacancy rate of around 23 percent, higher than in Central core areas. But Collier expects reductions in new office supply through 2029 could provide some relief across the market once broader economic conditions improve.

She added that while core districts retain their competitive edge, a more balanced recovery will hinge on diversified demand beyond finance and a gradual absorption of available space in non-core markets.
 

Hong KongofficesCentralColliersHong Kong Occupier Survey 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong to let ex-HKEX executive Bryan Chan manage central gold clearing system
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong shares closed higher, tech shares mixed
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HK home prices edge up in August, rent hits new high
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
ESWIN's headquarter in Beijing. ESWIN
ESWIN is set to be HK's first listed RISC-V open-source chip firm by raising up to $2.5 bln
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises 44 points at open on Monday, NetEase leads
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Paul Chan
Paul Chan confident HK will meet 3.5-4.5 percent GDP growth target
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Lee Ka-yi and Tang Ming-hong
HK takes gold and silver in squash mixed doubles at Asian Games
NEWS
27-09-2026 16:49 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares end lower amid Mid-Autumn Festival
FINANCE
25-09-2026 16:29 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks extend losses by noon
FINANCE
25-09-2026 12:07 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks open lower
FINANCE
25-09-2026 09:52 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
27-09-2026 14:24 HKT
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.