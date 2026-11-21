The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has intensified its territory-wide anti-rodent campaigns, conducting thousands of targeted inspections across public parks and shopping malls while initiating over 170 prosecutions to curb infestations at their source.

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Launched on November 4, "Operation Thunderbolt" focuses on locating and destroying rodent nests and harborages rather than relying solely on trapping, a department spokesman said Friday, November 20.

As of November 19, officers had inspected 1,433 locations across Hong Kong—including 1,230 parks and recreational venues managed by other government departments—identifying 282 rat holes, capturing 161 live rodents, collecting 119 dead ones, and sealing burrows at 162 sites. Officials noted that actual mortality is likely higher as many poisoned rodents die inside concealed burrows, with follow-up checks confirming a marked drop in rodent activity.

Targeted sweeps in parks and cultural venues

Recent joint operations with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department targeted Station Lane Sitting-out Area in Kowloon City and Fung Cheung Road Garden in Yuen Long, where officers deployed poison baits, traps, and night-time roving teams while advising staff on structural repairs and food scrap clearance.

The sweeps yielded 12 live rodents and eight treated nests at Station Lane—alongside two fixed penalty notices and one prosecution for littering—while 17 dead rodents were collected and seven active flowerbed nests destroyed at Fung Cheung Road Garden. Earlier targeted efforts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui have also netted more than 100 rodents since work began.

Mall restaurant inspections trigger 176 prosecutions

Meanwhile, the department concluded the two-week third phase of "Operation Skynet," targeting food premises, refuse collection points, and high-risk areas inside shopping centers.

Officers carried out 1,996 inspections at mall restaurants and high-risk spots, issuing 62 vermin elimination notices, 177 cleansing and repair orders, and 12 warnings, while initiating 115 prosecutions. A further 1,369 inspections at other food premises resulted in 24 vermin notices, 70 repair orders, four warnings, and 61 prosecutions, alongside 42 vermin elimination notices served on mall and building property managers.

The spokesman urged venue managers, food operators, and residents to properly dispose of waste and eliminate food sources to sustain environmental hygiene.