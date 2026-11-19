The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government strongly condemned and rejected the latest annual report by the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission, accusing the US body of spreading untrue and biased smears while interfering in China's internal affairs.

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In a strongly worded statement issued late Friday, November 20, a government spokesman said the report placed politics above law-based administration and disregarded Hong Kong's constitutional foundation under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.

The spokesman reiterated that authorities will continue to fully implement the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance to prevent and punish acts endangering national security, while upholding judicial independence and protecting lawful rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Basic Law.

Press freedom and national security

Dismissing criticisms over media freedoms in the city, the spokesman argued that journalists in Hong Kong enjoy full freedom to comment on and criticize government policies provided they abide by the law, contrasting this with what he described as a deteriorating media environment in the United States. Citing figures from since the start of 2026, the spokesman noted that US law enforcement had arrested more than 40 journalists and been involved in nearly 170 incidents of violence against reporters, alongside barring mainstream outlets from White House briefings.

The statement also accused Washington of blatant hypocrisy and double standards on national security, alleging that US forces had killed at least 230 people in attacks on civilian vessels at sea between September 2025 and September 2026 under the pretext of combating "narco-terrorism."

Defending recent legal refinements—including March amendments requiring judicial warrants before police can compel password disclosure for electronic devices, and June's procedural regulations—the spokesman stressed that courts exercise independent judicial power free from interference. The government also refuted the report's remarks on high-profile national security prosecutions, including those involving Lai Chee-ying, Wong Chi-fung, the Hong Kong Alliance, and a convicted London Economic and Trade Office employee, as well as the extraterritorial pursuit of overseas absconders.

Economic stability and sanctions enforcement

Rejecting claims that Hong Kong's first five-year development plan for 2026 to 2030 signals a retreat from capitalism, the spokesman emphasized that the city remains committed to a free-market economy combining an "effective market" with a "capable government."

On financial oversight, the government highlighted its compliance with international anti-money laundering standards and announced plans to introduce a bill to the Legislative Council next month to expand licensing rules for virtual asset services, including dealing, advisory, management, and custody. The spokesman added that Hong Kong strictly enforces United Nations Security Council sanctions but does not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by individual countries.

Highlighting strong bilateral commercial ties, the spokesman noted that roughly 1,550 US companies operate in Hong Kong and that the United States has recorded a trade surplus exceeding US$250 billion (HK$1.95 trillion) with the city over the past decade, urging Washington to respect international norms and cease meddling in local affairs.