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Ex-husband claims Abby Choi acted as lookout in past thefts during murder trial testimony

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The former husband of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi claimed in court that she acted as a lookout during his past theft offenses and received stolen gold prior to their marriage.

Hong Kong public housing waiting time drops to decade low of 4.4 years

Hong Kong's average waiting time for public rental housing has fallen to 4.4 years, marking its sharpest decline in recent years.

HK issues second-earliest cold weather warning on record as temperatures plunge to 12 degrees

Temperatures across Hong Kong dropped sharply Friday morning as an intense northeast monsoon and a broad band of rain and clouds swept across the Guangdong coast, bringing widespread readings of around 12 degrees Celsius by midday.

HK plans $6 per kg levy on EV batteries, rising to $30 by 2043

Hong Kong plans to impose a recycling levy of HK$6 per kilogram on electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers from 2028, with the rate gradually increasing to HK$30 per kg by 2043.

Man and woman arrested in North Point after attempting to deposit $10,000 in suspected fake US bills

A man and a woman were arrested in North Point on Friday morning after attempting to deposit 100 suspected counterfeit US$100 banknotes at a local bank branch.

Business Today

Hong Kong logs hotter-than-expected 2.2pc inflation in October, fuel costs up 12pc

Hong Kong's overall inflation grew at a hotter-than-expected pace of 2.2 percent in October, official data showed on Friday, as fuel-related costs surged amid geopolitical tensions.

Beijing to bar young 'red-chip' firms from listing outside mainland China, sources say

China's securities watchdog has told some law firms it will not approve plans by red-chip firms to list outside mainland China, people familiar with the matter said, a move that tightens its control of capital raised offshore and is a blow to Hong Kong's IPO market.

Vitasoy interim net profit up 8 percent, warns of lower profitability in future

Vitasoy International (0345) posted a 8 percent rise in net profit to HK$185 million in the six months ended September and kept the dividend unchanged at 4 HK cents.

World/China

Russia pushes back against US idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday pushed back against the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine and said what he called any form of "quasi membership" for Kyiv of the Western military alliance was totally unacceptable for Moscow, Russian state media reported.

US sanctions Myanmar armed group leader over scam links

The United States has frozen the assets of the leader of an ethnic armed group in Myanmar and one of his lieutenants, accusing them of facilitating cyberscammers who target Americans.

Anthropic's Australian data centre overwhelmingly opposed by residents

A data centre planned in regional Australia with Anthropic as its anchor tenant is overwhelmingly opposed by residents, a filing for the project showed, setting the scene for a showdown between the AI company and the community hosting its first Australian facility.