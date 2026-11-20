Bomb disposal experts safely destroyed a World War II-era British mortar shell unearthed at a construction site in Sham Shui Po on Friday afternoon, with no injuries reported.

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The incident occurred shortly before 1:00pm when a construction worker engaged in ground operations at a worksite opposite Sham Shui Po Sports Ground discovered what appeared to be two suspected explosive devices.

Emergency services were alerted immediately, and police officers cordoned off the surrounding area to ensure public safety while specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Bureau were dispatched to the scene.

Upon inspection, EOD officers identified the find as a British military mortar shell dating back to the Second World War. The ordnance measured approximately 24 centimeters in length and five centimeters in diameter.

Specialists conducted a thorough examination and confirmed that the projectile contained no residual explosive charges. The mortar shell was subsequently detonated or neutralized safely by bomb disposal personnel at the location.

No evacuations of nearby premises or roads were required, and no one was injured during the operation.