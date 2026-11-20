Police have arrested two 26-year-old men in connection with a chaotic hit-and-run incident in Tsim Sha Tsui and an identity theft scheme used to register the getaway car. The driver is scheduled to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Saturday.

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Roadblock escape

At around 1.10am on Tuesday, officers from Kowloon West set up a roadblock at the Nathan Road and Hillwood Road junction.

When they stopped a white private car, the driver refused orders to step out. Instead, he reversed at high speed, smashing into four taxis before driving against traffic down Hillwood Road.

Online bystander footage captured the white Audi reversing violently into the taxis, and witnesses on social media reported that the car ran a red light near Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium, narrowly missing pedestrians.

The collision caused minor damage to the four taxis and injured a 57-year-old taxi driver, who was treated for neck pain at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and discharged.

Stolen identity scheme uncovered

Using the city’s SmartView surveillance camera network, detectives discovered that the getaway car had been registered three weeks prior using the stolen personal data of an unwitting victim.

Officers traced the registration to a 26-year-old local man surnamed Kan, arresting him in Shek Kip Mei on Tuesday on suspicion of using a false instrument.

Arrest in Mong Kok

The driver, a 26-year-old local man surnamed Lee, was tracked down after abandoning the damaged vehicle on a secluded mountain road in Kwu Tung, Sheung Shui, and hiding in a Mong Kok guesthouse.

Crime squad officers raided the guesthouse at noon on Wednesday, arresting Lee for furious driving.

Later searches at Lee’s Wong Tai Sin residence uncovered the car keys, clothes worn during the incident, and his mobile phone.

The abandoned vehicle was also recovered, though no contraband was found inside. Both suspects are reportedly unemployed with triad backgrounds and did not know each other. Investigators suspect the car may be linked to drug trafficking.

Court proceedings and warnings

Lee has been provisionally charged and will appear in court tomorrow, while Kan has been released on bail pending further investigation. Under the Offences Against the Person Ordinance, furious driving causing bodily harm carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Police urged the public to protect their identity cards and proof of address.

Authorities warned against lending, renting, or selling personal data, noting that allowing criminals to use one's identity to register vehicles, open bank accounts, or start companies can result in criminal liability.