Hong Kong’s wet markets have unearthed another unlikely grassroots sensation, as a young female fishmonger in Tai Wai has gone viral across local social media for her striking looks and deft fish-cleaning skills—drawing immediate comparisons to the viral "Tsuen Wan Pork Stall AK" phenomenon of 2022.

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Dubbed by netizens as the "Fish Stall Xi Shi", with Xi Shi being one of the Four Beauties of ancient China, the worker has become an overnight internet hit after photos and short videos showing her hard at work inside Hin Keng Market in Tai Wai circulated widely online.

Deft knife skills contrast with sweet appearance

In the widely shared footage, the young woman—dressed in a simple work apron and waterproof rubber gloves with her hair neatly tied back—is seen smiling warmly at patrons before swiftly prepping fresh fish for customers.

Footage shows her effortlessly wielding a heavy cleaver, scraping off scales, slicing open fish bellies, and clearing entrails across a spotless wooden chopping board in seconds.

Online commentators expressed fascination with the striking contrast between her sweet, fair-skinned appearance and her seasoned, decisive butcher skills.

Xiaohongshu creator behind 'Hong Kong Fish Sister'

Media checks revealed the worker is an emerging content creator known as "Hong Kong Fish Sister" on the popular lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, where she has amassed nearly 8,000 followers.

She has been documenting her wet market employment since May, posting video series titled "A Day at Work" and "Hong Kong Working Diary." Far from an overnight publicity stunt, she previously shared that her daily routine—combining strenuous physical shifts and long transit times—stretches to roughly 14 hours a day.

Netizens debate: 'Celebrity looks' versus genuine grit

The viral posts prompted hundreds of comments across Facebook and Instagram, with many remarking on her telegenic appearance.

"She has celebrity-tier looks—why is she scaling fish?" one commenter remarked, while another quipped, "I would gladly buy fish every day just to patronize her stall." Several social media users jokingly suggested she audition for the annual Miss Hong Kong Pageant.

However, the majority of respondents applauded her grounded attitude, work ethic, and refusal to shy away from demanding physical labor.

"She works exceptionally hard in a tough industry and maintains a positive attitude. A smiling girl will always have good fortune," one user wrote.

Others commended her professional technique, noting that operating a fresh-seafood stall requires resilience and precision that few young people in Hong Kong are willing to undertake.