Over the past decade, more than 70,000 children under the age of six and their families have received essential developmental and welfare support through an initiative funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

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Launched in 2017 with an approved donation exceeding HK$813 million, KeySteps@JC shared its key milestones and research findings on Friday during a symposium reviewing nearly ten years of multidisciplinary work in early childhood development.

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The initiative brings together healthcare professionals, educators, and social service providers under an integrated framework to address early learning needs, family resilience, and overall childhood well-being.

Operating across six grassroots districts—Kowloon City, Sham Shui Po, Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, and Tai Po—the project provides coordinated care spanning homes, schools, and local communities.

In addition to universal outreach, the program has delivered intensive, specialized assistance to approximately 14,000 children, assisted 1,500 education and social service practitioners, and supported 134 kindergartens in improving their educational environments.

Multidisciplinary model complements government priorities in early prevention

High-level community leaders and officials attended Friday's presentation ceremony, including Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun and Jockey Club Steward Kenneth Fok, along with more than 200 educators, healthcare specialists, academics, and welfare partners.

Speaking at the gathering, Fok noted that the achievements of KeySteps@JC highlight the necessity of timely, early intervention and the effectiveness of uniting multiple professional sectors.

He emphasized that the club aims to build upon these results through ongoing collaboration with community stakeholders, ensuring that young children have access to high-quality developmental resources.

Fok added that the initiative closely aligns with the administration's broader social welfare strategy, particularly its five-year plan focused on early prevention, strengthening household resilience, and consolidating child and family welfare frameworks.

A key feature of the program has been the creation of specialized district hubs, serving as one-stop community resource centers designed specifically for young children.

Developed with active input from the children themselves, the facilities offer an accessible, non-stigmatizing environment where families can seek early screening, parent-child activities, and tailored counseling.

Project insights reinforce value of early intervention and community engagement

Research findings presented by the project team indicate that connecting homes, schools, and welfare institutions significantly improves developmental outcomes for young children from lower-income households.

The project data demonstrated that actively listening to children's voices and involving them directly in service design markedly enhances the effectiveness of community support networks.

Early childhood welfare remains a core philanthropic focus for the Jockey Club, which also backs several complementary schemes, including projects aimed at early intervention for vulnerable infants and initiatives upgrading educare standards for toddlers under three years old.

Through its integrated business and charity model, the Club generated HK$39.3 billion for the community in the 2025/26 financial year, including HK$30.7 billion in government duties and Lotteries Fund contributions alongside HK$8.6 billion in approved charitable donations.