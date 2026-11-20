A 32-year-old Filipina domestic helper appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on charges of ill-treating and indecently assaulting her employer’s two eight-year-old children over an extended period.

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The defendant, identified as Derramas Ellen Joy Docil, faces two counts of willful assault by an individual having custody, charge, or care of a child or young person, alongside two counts of indecent assault.

No plea was taken from Docil during her court appearance, as the prosecution requested an adjournment to facilitate further police investigations.

Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun adjourned the proceedings to January 15 next year. Docil made no application for bail and was remanded in custody.

According to the charge sheet, Docil is accused of willfully assaulting an eight-year-old boy, identified in court documents as X, and an eight-year-old girl, identified as Y, inside a residential unit in Block 2 of Banyan Garden on Lai Chi Kok Road, Cheung Sha Wan.

The assaults allegedly took place between July 2024 and November 2026, in a manner likely to cause both children unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

The defendant faces two additional charges of indecent assault involving the same children at separate locations.

The first count alleges that she indecently assaulted boy X at a residential flat in Metro Town on King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O. The second count alleges that she indecently assaulted girl Y at a flat in Liberté, also located on Lai Chi Kok Road in Cheung Sha Wan.

Under Hong Kong's Offences Against the Person Ordinance, willful assault or ill-treatment of a child in one's custody carries a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment upon conviction on indictment. Indecent assault under the Crimes Ordinance carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.