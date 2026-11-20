A video shared by two mainland Chinese tourists recounting how they were stopped from squatting to rest in Hong Kong has ignited widespread online debate, topping Weibo’s trending search list and reigniting discussions surrounding cross-border etiquette and public space management.

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The travel vloggers explained that after walking over 15,000 steps sightseeing across the city and finding nowhere to sit, they squatted down along a walkway inside a commercial area.

According to the pair, they had initially dismissed online rumors that squatting was prohibited in Hong Kong.

However, just two seconds after crouching, an individual believed to be a shopping mall security guard approached and instructed them not to squat on the floor.

One vlogger noted they had heard online that violators could face a HK$500 fine, leaving them stunned.

Viral reaction and claims of 'double standards'

The clip quickly went viral on Weibo, dividing opinion and attracting thousands of comments.

Some mainland netizens questioned whether hospitality and enforcement standards were being applied selectively.

Several commenters argued that foreign domestic helpers and other visitors are frequently seen sitting on cardboard along footbridges and public walkways on weekends without intervention, alleging that immediate warnings against tourists briefly crouching stemmed from bias against Mandarin speakers.

Hong Kong netizens cite crowd safety and narrow walkways

Conversely, Hong Kong social media users defended the front-line staff for carrying out routine crowd control duties.

Local residents pointed out that streets and shopping malls in Hong Kong are exceptionally compact and carry dense pedestrian flows.

Abruptly squatting in thoroughfares obstructs traffic, disrupts public order, and poses serious tripping hazards—particularly to children and the elderly. Commentators argued that courteous reminders from property staff to maintain clear walkways should not be misconstrued as discrimination.

Clarification on local laws and regulations

Despite rumors of a HK$500 fine, Hong Kong statutory law does not prohibit individuals from squatting or sitting in public spaces or streets.

Legal and property management observers clarified that mall security guards asking visitors to stand are merely enforcing internal premises rules.

These measures aim to keep emergency exits and corridors clear rather than administer legal penalties.

The alleged fine appears to stem from confusion with fixed-penalty fines for littering or spitting, or operational rules under the MTR By-laws regarding obstruction.