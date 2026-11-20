Discovery Bay is set to transition into an Italian glass-art-inspired festive wonderland starting today, bringing a romantic European Christmas experience to residents and visitors.

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The seasonal festivities kick off on Friday evening with a grand Christmas lighting ceremony and a vibrant parade.

To make the festive experience more accessible, organizers are offering 8,000 free ferry rides alongside a series of dining and transport promotions during the holiday season.

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This year's celebrations highlight unique festive installations inspired by the traditional hand-blown Murano glass craftsmanship of Venice, Italy.

A giant Christmas tree complemented by a golden light tunnel stands in Discovery Bay Plaza, while the Discovery Bay North Clock Tower has been decorated with colorful stained-glass patterns.

These eye-catching features, along with illumination along the D'Deck promenade and the DB North Cove Love Lock Promenade, create a romantic atmosphere reminiscent of a classic Italian winter town.

Free ferry travel and exclusive dining promotions

To encourage the public to join the festivities, a free ferry promotion will be available on weekends and public holidays between November 21, 2026, and January 3, 2027.

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary ride from Central Pier 3 to Discovery Bay on a first-come, first-served basis simply by following the official Discovery Bay social media channels on Instagram or Facebook and entering the gates with their Octopus card after 11.30am.

In addition, a spend-and-ride promotion has been introduced to enhance the visitor experience. Guests who spend a designated amount via electronic payment at participating restaurants, retail shops, the Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, or the Discovery Bay Ice Rink can redeem a single-entry same-day receipt for a free return ferry or bus ride, as well as a discount voucher for their next inbound ferry trip.

The spending threshold is set at HK$200 per person from Mondays to Fridays and HK$300 per person on weekends and public holidays.

Festive markets and the return of beachside music events

The holiday lineup also features a series of major cultural and musical events.

The highly anticipated "The BIG Picnic" music festival returns to Tai Pak Beach tomorrow, November 21, after a seven-year hiatus, bringing live open-air performances from 24 bands.

Following this, a massive Cantopop-themed beach party will take place on December 19 and 20, featuring beachside electronic dance music sets by professional DJs, giant inflatable bouncers, food stalls, and festive performances by a children's choir.

For holiday shoppers and food lovers, the Discovery Bay Cocoa Christmas Market will run from December 25 to 27 at Discovery Bay Plaza.

The market will feature classic European-style wooden booths offering handmade crafts, festive wines, and a wide selection of chocolate and cocoa-themed desserts.

These diverse activities ensure a memorable winter holiday filled with music, art, and community warmth for all who visit.