HKTDC to fully align with Five Year Plan, pledging to expand exhibition facilities

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) on Wednesday welcomed the new Policy Address and the First Five Year Plan delivered by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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"At the HKTDC, we are fully committed to aligning with these two plans," HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said. "This includes assisting the government to expand the city’s convention and exhibition facilities."

The HKTDC also welcomed the Chief Executive’s measures to help Hong Kong SMEs diversify their markets, including strengthening the HKTDC "E-Commerce Express" program to promote the awareness of Hong Kong brands and expand their coverage of e-commerce markets outside Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the HKTDC will step up its efforts to support Hong Kong companies through its flagship fairs and conferences, including the Asian Financial Forum, Belt and Road Summit, Business of IP Asia Forum, CENTRESTAGE and InnoEX, while helping them access the Chinese Mainland including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets.

Ma stressed, "As a core member of the government’s GoGlobal Task Force, the HKTDC’s GoGlobal Connect programme will align with the Policy Address to further consolidate Hong Kong’s role as the premier platform to go to."

Additionally, the HKTDC pledged that it will also leverage its network of over 50 offices around the world to organize international missions and overseas Hong Kong promotions, which will open doors to more prospects in the future.