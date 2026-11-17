Hong Kong serves as a trade hub connecting Africa, mainland China, and other major markets, said Bruce Pang Ming, director of research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) at the African Market Day on Tuesday, citing that 64 percent of Hong Kong imports from Africa are shipped to mainland China, with majority of the rest to the EU and the US.

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He stated that Africa is a diverse and complex entity comprising numerous markets, adding that businesses entering the region must thoroughly understand the market environment, languages, regulations, and actual needs of each country.

Pang advised Hong Kong businesses to steadily advance through reliable local partners in Africa to build long-term, mutually trusting cooperative relationships.

A substantial proportion of the world's future new consumers and labor force will come from Africa, said Pang, adding that Africa is projected to account for approximately 25 percent of the global population by 2050.

In the first nine months of this year alone, Hong Kong's exports to and imports from Africa reached US$3.36 billion (HK$26.36 billion) and US$2.14 billion respectively.