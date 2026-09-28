From Hong Kong to the world: Robocore's next move | Market Pulse | HKTDC

Roy Lim has big plans for Robocore Technology, the robotics firm he founded seven years ago in Hong Kong.
The company, which started life as a local distributor, has already enjoyed dramatic growth. Some 20,000 client sites worldwide use Robocore products, including hospitals, schools, hotels, retail chains and people’s homes. Geographically, there are sizeable deployments in East Asia, Europe and North America.
Now, with an eye on growth opportunities in recurring subscription-based services, Mr Lim is targeting a fivefold revenue increase by 2028 ahead of a potential initial public offering before 2030.
“Our vision has expanded significantly,” he explains. “We are building a comprehensive Robot-as-a-Service model, shifting from one-off hardware sales.”
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has played a key role in this ongoing momentum.
Last year, for example, Robocore widened its global reach at HKTDC-organized pavilions in some of the world’s biggest tech fairs, including the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, VivaTech in Paris and GITEX Global in Dubai.
In 2024, the firm showcased its cutting-edge solutions in Hong Kong pavilions in the Chinese mainland, including major shows, such as the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai and the Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou.
The robotics innovator has also participated in numerous annual HKTDC fairs in Hong Kong, such as Eco Expo, the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, InnoEX and the International Medical and Healthcare Fair.
Two of these fairs are taking place next month. The autumn edition of the Electronics Fair, a global marketplace for advanced electronics solutions and products, will be held on October 13-16, while Eco Expo, featuring the latest green products and tech, will be staged on October 26-29.
“The HKTDC’s combination of trade show platforms, international buyer networks and market intelligence has been a force multiplier for our global expansion,” Mr Lim highlights.
This diversification is helping Robocore compete in an increasingly challenging global market, where hardware margins are being squeezed.
At GITEX last October, for example, Mr Lim reconnected with Oman’s Ministry of Labor, leading to an memorandum of understanding signed later that month in Hong Kong to co-establish an AI and Robotics Centre in Oman.
He also advanced a strategic partnership in Dubai with outdoor advertising giant JCDecaux. The partnership combines JCDecaux’s expertise in digital out-of-home advertising with Robocore’s engineering know-how to create mobile, AI-driven advertising platforms that can navigate high-traffic venues, such as shopping malls, airports and exhibition centers.