Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair attracts over 8,200 buyers

The 18th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair attracted more than 8,200 trade buyers from 66 countries and regions before concluding Saturday after three days.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fair brought together more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions. They showcased wines, spirits, sake, beer, and low- and no-alcohol beverages from more than 40 origins worldwide.

The event also drew more than 11,000 members of the public, who sampled wines and spirits from around the world and took part in a diverse program of activities.

This year’s fair featured China’s 10 leading baijiu brands, several newly participating wine-producing regions, and innovative offerings such as WineTech, reflecting the wine and spirits market’s growing diversity, Smiley Lam Yuk-fung, HKTDC associate executive director said.

“The fair further demonstrates Hong Kong’s strengths as an international trading platform. It brings quality wines and spirits, brands, and business opportunities from around the world to the city, while helping Chinese Mainland wine and spirits companies and brands expand beyond their home market and pursue opportunities across Asia and around the globe,” she said.

The acclaimed World of Spirits zone returned on an even larger scale this year, bringing together exhibitors from 17 countries and regions. The zone represented all eight major spirits categories and showcased the diversity of the global spirits landscape.

“The fair also helped us connect with quality importers and distributors from around the world, including from the Chinese Mainland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, and Jamaica, enabling us to establish promising business contacts,” Chris Dennis, export adviser at Australia’s Investment NSW, said. Dennis led a delegation of five craft spirits companies to the fair for the first time.