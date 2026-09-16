HKTDC chairman visits Shaanxi to boost cooperation in innovation, finance and global expansion

Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman Frederick Ma led a delegation to Shaanxi from September 23 to 25, meeting provincial party secretary Zhao Yide and Xi'an party secretary Hao Huijie to discuss cooperation in technology commercialisation, financial connectivity and helping mainland enterprises go global.

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Ma praised Shaanxi's development in technological innovation, aerospace and the low-altitude economy, noting complementarity with Hong Kong's international platform advantages. He said Hong Kong, as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder," can help Shaanxi enterprises allocate global resources and explore international markets, noting the HKTDC has over 50 offices worldwide.

He noted that about a dozen Shaanxi companies are listed in Hong Kong, with room for growth, and encouraged more quality enterprises to use Hong Kong's financial centre for fundraising and internationalisation.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Qinchuangyuan Innovation Promotion Centre, the Shaanxi Aerospace Power Research Institute and tech firms in the high-tech zone, and attended a Xi'an high-tech zone-Hong Kong tech enterprise exchange conference.

HKTDC executive director Sophia Chong said in her keynote speech that the government's first five-year plan and latest Policy Address both reinforce Hong Kong's role as the preferred platform for mainland enterprises going global. She noted the new wave of overseas expansion is dominated by tech companies, shifting from product exports to systematic allocation of global capital, technology, talent and supply chains.

Hong Kong is Shaanxi's largest source of foreign investment, and cooperation has extended from trade and investment to innovation and talent exchange.