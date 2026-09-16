logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKTDC chairman visits Shaanxi to boost cooperation in innovation, finance and global expansion

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman Frederick Ma led a delegation to Shaanxi from September 23 to 25, meeting provincial party secretary Zhao Yide and Xi'an party secretary Hao Huijie to discuss cooperation in technology commercialisation, financial connectivity and helping mainland enterprises go global.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ma praised Shaanxi's development in technological innovation, aerospace and the low-altitude economy, noting complementarity with Hong Kong's international platform advantages. He said Hong Kong, as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder," can help Shaanxi enterprises allocate global resources and explore international markets, noting the HKTDC has over 50 offices worldwide.

He noted that about a dozen Shaanxi companies are listed in Hong Kong, with room for growth, and encouraged more quality enterprises to use Hong Kong's financial centre for fundraising and internationalisation.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Qinchuangyuan Innovation Promotion Centre, the Shaanxi Aerospace Power Research Institute and tech firms in the high-tech zone, and attended a Xi'an high-tech zone-Hong Kong tech enterprise exchange conference.

HKTDC executive director Sophia Chong said in her keynote speech that the government's first five-year plan and latest Policy Address both reinforce Hong Kong's role as the preferred platform for mainland enterprises going global. She noted the new wave of overseas expansion is dominated by tech companies, shifting from product exports to systematic allocation of global capital, technology, talent and supply chains.

Hong Kong is Shaanxi's largest source of foreign investment, and cooperation has extended from trade and investment to innovation and talent exchange.

HKTDC Shaanxi innovation cooperation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
HKTDC to fully align with Five Year Plan, pledging to expand exhibition facilities
NEWS
16-09-2026 19:47 HKT
from left: Dominie Liang, section head, platform&business development, HKTDC, Jeff Zielinski, Nick Chiu, Roy Ng.
Airwallex report shows AI and Fintech drive Hong Kong trade shift
FINANCE
20-08-2026 20:54 HKT
From left: HKTDC executive director Sophia Chong, Frederick Ma
Hong Kong, Malaysia can further strengthen ties: Frederick Ma
FINANCE
11-08-2026 06:13 HKT
Kuala Lumpur city center, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 10, 2025. REUTERS
HK and Malaysia unlock new opportunities
FINANCE
10-08-2026 06:02 HKT
Bruce Pang.
Mainland enterprises eye HK as springboard to ASEAN markets
FINANCE
29-07-2026 17:27 HKT
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
HKTDC lifts HK 2026 export growth to above 20pc
FINANCE
29-06-2026 16:15 HKT
HKTDC celebrates 60th anniversary, reaffirming HK's role as a global superconnector
NEWS
16-06-2026 20:48 HKT
File Photo
Former HKTDC chairs gather for Next 60 Forum with no effort spared: Frederick Ma
NEWS
07-06-2026 21:47 HKT
Memories and tribute: Frederick Ma remembers pioneering financial figures on Kazakh trip
NEWS
31-05-2026 17:55 HKT
A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong's export performance likely to maintain growth momentum for rest of 2026: HKTDC
FINANCE
28-05-2026 19:03 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
21 hours ago
Background of Yuen Long dog attack victim revealed and late-night cycling explained
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.