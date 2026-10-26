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NEWS

Eco Expo Asia opens Mon with green solutions to tap business opportunities

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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Green solutions will take center stage as the Eco Expo Asia opens on Monday, giving companies a head start during the transition.

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Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organized by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the event is running from Monday (Oct 26) to Thursday (Oct 29) at AsiaWorld-Expo.

Held under the theme “Connecting the World for a Sustainable Future,” the event will bring together over 340 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions.

Among the international group pavilions, the headline addition is a new ASEAN Pavilion featuring more than 10 green technology companies from seven member countries, including first-time exhibitors from Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Qinghai Pavilion is also making its debut alongside nine mainland Chinese cities in the Greater Bay Area.

The event is expected to draw about 200 government officials and representatives from China, Hong Kong, Belt and Road countries and ASEAN, fostering government-industry exchange.

Centered on four themes — Green Energy in Motion, Frontier Green Tech, Building for a Greener City and From Waste to Worth — the expo will showcase green energy solutions across sea, land and air with technologies, products, and solutions.

Among the exhibitors, Ecoceres will display sustainable aviation fuel and renewable fuels made from waste, while Stellerus Technology Limited will show its Tianyun camera, already in operation on China's Tiangong space station.

Notable exhibits also include a wall-mounted charger capable of fast charging and a paint-application robot used in local projects that works more than five times faster than manual labor and cuts material consumption.

Beyond the show floor, the expo will host more than 30 events with over 80 officials, industry and academic representatives sharing green opportunities.

The flagship Eco Asia Conference will discuss policy, technology, energy, building, and green finance, including a session on mainland environmental companies "going global."

Eco Expo AsiaHKTDCEnvironment and Ecology Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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