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HONG KONG
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NEWS

IP Asia Forum, Entrepreneur Day to drive tech commercialization and global expansion in HK

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1 hour ago
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The two major events will gather innovative enterprises, investors, research institutions, and professional service providers with the goal of advancing intellectual property (IP) trading, commercialization of innovations, and cross-sector collaboration.
The two major events will gather innovative enterprises, investors, research institutions, and professional service providers with the goal of advancing intellectual property (IP) trading, commercialization of innovations, and cross-sector collaboration.

Hong Kong is set to host the 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum) and the 18th Entrepreneur Day next week at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two major events will gather innovative enterprises, investors, research institutions, and professional service providers with the goal of advancing intellectual property (IP) trading, commercialization of innovations, and cross-sector collaboration.

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The BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day together create a comprehensive innovation chain, linking research and development (R&D) to real-world market application. Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the events from November 19 to 20 serve as a bridge connecting innovations with capital, markets, and strategic partners, enabling enterprises to pursue licensing, financing, and commercial opportunities.

Silas Chu, associate executive director of the HKTDC, said the Council serves as a connector and facilitator, promoting collaboration across government, industry, academia, and research sectors. Chu said the platforms are designed to unite stakeholders and resources, helping transform more innovations into products and services that deliver both market value and social impact.

University research teams and startups are expected to use the BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day as springboards to connect with investors, established companies, and potential partners. Organizers hope these connections will drive the practical implementation of innovative technologies and help expand market reach.

The 16th BIP Asia Forum will feature nearly 100 speakers, exploring how businesses can leverage IP to attract investment, boost competitiveness, and create commercial value. A new highlight this year is the introduction of a dedicated "Tech Chapter," which will offer in-depth discussions on IP commercialization, technology transfer, and innovative entrepreneurship.

The Innovation & IP Market will showcase the latest technologies from top universities and research institutions, including the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Education University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI). A new feature, the GoGlobal Connect Zone, will debut this year, bringing together legal, financial, and corporate service providers to offer one-stop solutions. The initiative aims to help Chinese Mainland enterprises use Hong Kong as a springboard for global expansion and international growth.

Entrepreneur Day will host more than 370 startups, inventor projects, and support organizations from 14 countries and regions. The event will focus on high-growth sectors such as AI, Deep Tech, Green Tech, and Health Tech, with industry leaders sharing the latest trends, market insights, and business opportunities to help ventures tap into the Greater Bay Area and international markets.

BIP Asia ForumEntrepreneur DayHKTDC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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