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NEWS

Wine & Spirits Fair returns to spotlight emerging regions and top Chinese baijiu brands

NEWS
54 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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HKTDC offers a preview of the participating brands.
HKTDC offers a preview of the participating brands.

The Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, serving as a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers, is set to return from November 5 to 7, spotlighting emerging wine regions and top Chinese baijiu brands to showcase Hong Kong’s dual role of “bringing in and going global.”

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, this year's fair will bring together more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, showcasing wines, spirits, sake, beer, low- and no-alcohol beverages and related products from over 40 places of origin worldwide.

A major highlight is the return of the World of Spirits zone, featuring exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including first-time participants from Mexico, Portugal, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom.

On the wine front, pavilions from Georgia and Italy’s Calabria region will make their debut at the fair, offering buyers an opportunity to discover distinctive wines that reflect their unique heritage.

Smilely Lam Yuk-fung, associate executive director of the HKTDC, highlighted Hong Kong’s unique advantages, including its free-port status, world-class logistics infrastructure, free flow of capital, and its strategic position connecting Mainland China with global markets.

Lam noted that the city recorded a year-on-year increase in wine import value of 16 percent and export value of 8 percent in the first eight months of the year.

An automated cocktail machine offers an innovative way to experience cocktail culture
An automated cocktail machine offers an innovative way to experience cocktail culture

Spirits import volumes, meanwhile, increased by more than 5 percent year on year in 2025, benefiting from the reduction in liquor duty and growing market demand, with the import value expected to rise by nearly HK$100 million.

The development of the wine and spirits trade would also generate opportunities for related industries including logistics, retail, warehousing, catering, tourism and investment, Lam added.

The fair also highlights Hong Kong’s role as a “super-connector” and “super-value-adder” between the mainland and the rest of the world, supporting the high-quality development of the wine and spirits industry.

Producers of baijiu and Chinese wines are leveraging the fair to expand into overseas markets and accelerate their global development.
Producers of baijiu and Chinese wines are leveraging the fair to expand into overseas markets and accelerate their global development.

Baijiu stands out as one of the fair's strongest categories, as the “Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands” will converge at this year's fair, including renowned names such as Kweichow Moutai and Yanghe.

Leveraging Hong Kong's unique position as an international wine and spirits trading hub, participating baijiu producers are using the fair as a platform to develop markets overseas and accelerate baijiu's global expansion, rejuvenation and diversification. Exhibitors from major Chinese wine-producing regions, including Xinjiang, Ningxia, and Xizang, will showcase their products to international buyers, demonstrating the growing potential of the mainland's domestic wine industry.

The fair's public zone, Saturday Fiesta, will open to wine enthusiasts aged 18 or above on the final day of the event. It will offer the public an opportunity to sample and purchase global wines and spirits, as well as participate in a series of interactive thematic activities.

Wine & Spirits FairHKTDCbaijiu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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