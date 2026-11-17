African market offers promising opportunities for businesses from Hong Kong and around the world, being a continent of a young population, expanding consumer markets, and a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, said Jacky Chung Wing-hi, associate executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) at the African Market Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

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In his opening remarks, he shared that HKTDC’s connection with Africa dates back to 1967, when HKTDC exhibited Hong Kong’s products to the African market – a journey that has lasted for almost 60 years.

To successfully enter the African market that comprises many countries, it's essential to understand the local situation and reliable resources, Chung maintained. He explained that the Africa Market Day aims to help local small-and-medium enterprises gain a deeper understanding of the African market.

The HKTDC has set up advisory offices in Nairobi, Kenya, and Johannesburg, South Africa, seeing that Africa, as a crucial economic and trade hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, offers enormous opportunities for cross-regional trade, Chung shared, with a new office in Egypt under preparation.