Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin told APEC leaders in China, as he urged nations to use Russian logistics infrastructure and said Moscow was contributing to regional food and energy security.

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"I would like to emphasise that constructive partnership with APEC economies is Russia's strategic course. We are an integral part of the region and make a significant contribution to its economic prosperity," Putin said.

APEC should set a unifying tone and build a constructive agenda for cooperation, which he said the draft of the group's final communique aims for, adding that Moscow supports the document.

Reuters