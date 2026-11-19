US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed their countries' work on a trade agreement in a meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China, a Canadian statement said.

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"The leaders discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. They agreed to continue the work and to stay in close contact," Carney's office said.