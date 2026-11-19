Chinese President Xi Jinping, US leader Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin posed for a group photo at a regional forum on Thursday, ahead of a keenly watched trilateral summit.

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Xi, Trump and Putin stood at the centre of the shot to mark the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, as other leaders, including Canada's Mark Carney, Australia's Anthony Albanese and Japan's Sanae Takaichi also took part.

AFP