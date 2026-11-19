Police arrested a 20-year-old local man in Tin Shui Wai shortly after midnight on Thursday for allegedly flying a small unmanned aircraft within a restricted flying zone without permission.

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Officers seized a small unmanned aircraft during the operation. The man is being detained for investigation.

On Tuesday, police also arrested two men in Tin Shui Wai and Nam Sang Wai in Yuen Long for similar offences involving the unauthorised operation of drones.

To facilitate the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, a temporary restricted flying zone has been established in the northern New Territories from Tuesday until 11.59pm on Friday, police said.

Authorities reminded the public that operating a small unmanned aircraft without authorisation is an offence, carrying a maximum penalty of a HK$100,000 fine and two years’ imprisonment.