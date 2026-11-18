Singapore is ready to facilitate US government inspections of AI chip use in the city-state, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said, responding to concerns over alleged abuse of advanced tech in overseas data centres.

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In the fallout from a spy scandal at industry giant Nvidia, Washington has introduced stricter rules on exports as questions emerged over whether Singapore-based Megaspeed aided Chinese firms in accessing advanced artificial intelligence chips.

"If the US has concerns about how these chips in Singapore are being used, as we have said before, we can facilitate checks by the US government," Wong said late Tuesday.

"We are not here to implement or enforce the export controls of other countries," Wong said following a regional summit in the Philippines also attended by US President Donald Trump.

"We want to make sure that businesses operating in Singapore comply with the rule of law and also comply with the export controls that other countries may have imposed," he said.

Wong said Singapore was studying the new measures announced by Washington, aimed at stopping Chinese firms from renting AI computing power from data centres in Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

Data centres anywhere in the world will now need a US licence to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rule also requires licences to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, which the US commerce department says present a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion".

Wong acknowledged that chips were being transhipped through Singapore, but warned firms against violating laws.

"If there are businesses that want to make use of Singapore to circumvent these controls, or if there were businesses that were to infringe or to break Singapore laws, then obviously we will take clear and firm action," the CNA news agency quoted him as saying.

AFP