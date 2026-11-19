Hong Kong police have arrested 123 people in a crackdown on phone scams since the start of the month and dismantled two scam-call operation centers linked to 108 cases involving losses of about HK$68.79 million.

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Police said on Thursday that the 95 men and 28 women, aged between 14 and 75, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining property by deception and money laundering. Most were suspected stooge account holders or registrants of phone numbers used in scams.

Police froze HK$1.8 million in connection with the cases.

The syndicates used industrial units in Kwun Tong and Hung Hom as cover. They recruited people to apply for multiple Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards at telecommunications shops, before connecting the cards to a telephone modem and computer system known as a “modem pool”. The setup enabled them to make large numbers of fraudulent calls over a network to phone-scam centers elsewhere.

Police described the syndicates’ supply chain as “extremely fragmented”, making investigations more difficult.