On the 41st day of the murder trial over the killing of Abby Choi Tin-fung, her former father-in-law Kwong Kau admitted in the High Court on Thursday that he cooked some of her body parts in soup with carrots and radishes before dumping them at a refuse station.

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Taking the witness stand for the third day, Kwong Kau denied allegations by Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott that he had planned the dismemberment in advance or remembered deboning the 28-year-old model’s body.

When Draycott repeatedly asked why he boiled Choi’s flesh, Kwong Kau said he had suffered a mental breakdown at the time. “I really did not know what I was doing at that moment,” he told the court.

Draycott pointed to CCTV footage from February 22, 2023, showing Kwong Kau’s eldest son, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, carrying bags near a refuse station in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po, three times. She also cited the elder son’s earlier testimony that he saw bones in the soup dregs he threw away that night.

Kwong Kau insisted the carrots and radishes were cooked daily to feed stray cats and dogs, claiming his son might have misremembered seeing bones due to the elder son’s poor mental state. “Normally when you throw things away, you just grab them and toss them, why would you open the bag to look inside?” he said.

While he agreed he boiled part of Choi’s remains with vegetables and dumped the soup, he denied throwing away most of the remains that night or ordering his son to wear a raincoat and boots to handle the body.

Kwong Kau and his two sons, Anthony Kwong and Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Choi at a Lung Mei Village house on February 21, 2023. The three men earlier pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The trial continues before High Court deputy judge Brian Keith.