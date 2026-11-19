Train services on the MTR Island Line were delayed for about 25 minutes during the morning rush hour on Thursday following a signal equipment fault near HKU Station, marking the second consecutive day of disruptions at the same location.

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The rail operator announced at 8.17am that trains passing the affected section had to travel at a slower speed, adding an estimated five to eight minutes to overall end-to-end journey times.

Repair work was completed at about 8.42am, with services gradually returning to normal, the MTR said.

A similar signal failure occurred near the same station at 8.46am on Wednesday, slowing trains and delaying journeys by up to eight minutes before services resumed at 10.36am.

