Temperatures across many parts of Hong Kong dropped by about four to six degrees Celsius on Thursday morning compared with Wednesday, under the influence of an intense northeast monsoon, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

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Weather will turn appreciably cooler throughout Thursday, with mainly cloudy skies and one or two light rain patches. The maximum temperature will reach about 22 degrees during the day before falling to a minimum of around 18 degrees in urban areas by midnight, and two to three degrees lower in the New Territories.

Moderate to fresh northerly winds will blow, occasionally reaching strong force offshore and on high ground.

The chill will deepen on Friday with a few rain patches, pushing urban temperatures down further to around 15 degrees, while the New Territories will be two to three degrees cooler . Skies will gradually clear up on Saturday, though mornings will remain quite cool.

Looking ahead, a strong easterly airstream will bring more clouds and a slight rise in temperatures early next week, before another northeast monsoon causes temperatures to dip again with rain patches mid-next week.