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Temperatures drop to 17.5 degrees, marking lowest record this autumn
10-11-2026 10:32 HKT
Temperatures drop to autumn low of 23.2 degrees
09-11-2026 10:30 HKT
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
15-10-2026 17:54 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Weather unsettled week with two potential cyclones on horizon: Observatory
17-08-2026 17:24 HKT
HK braces for sizzling weekend as low-pressure area forms
06-08-2026 18:53 HKT