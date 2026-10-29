K-pop group BIGBANG concluded their four-night Hong Kong concert run at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday, drawing more than 150,000 spectators in total and setting multiple records.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The run set a new record for the highest attendance by a Korean artist in Hong Kong, became the city with the most shows on BIGBANG's current world tour, and marked the most concerts by a Korean artist during a single engagement at Kai Tak Sports Park since it opened.

BIGBANG thanks Hong Kong fans

During the shows, the members repeatedly told the audience "Thank you, Hong Kong" and "I love Hong Kong," praising the city as the best and most passionate. They also thanked fans in Cantonese and told the audience "I love you," moving many in attendance.

Kai Tak Sports Park thanked BIGBANG and their team for performing in Hong Kong and creating a record-breaking event with 150,000 fans, showcasing the city's appeal as an events capital.

Concerts boost Hong Kong economy

Despite rain and hot weather, the four shows ran smoothly, with orderly entry, exit, merchandise sales, luggage storage, crowd management and transport arrangements. Overseas fans praised the venue's facilities, transport links and on-site management as among the most comfortable and convenient in the Asian tour.

The concerts drew large numbers of local, mainland and overseas fans, boosting footfall and spending in Kai Tak and nearby areas, with some restaurants reporting turnover up about 30 per cent on normal days.

BTS, Bruno Mars to follow

Kai Tak Sports Park CEO Andrew Kam said the four shows demonstrated Hong Kong's unique advantages as Asia's events capital and the park's capacity to host major international entertainment events. He said more international artists including BTS, Charlie Puth and Bruno Mars will perform at the park in future, and the venue will continue to refine its operations.