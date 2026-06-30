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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park emerges as mega-event economy driver, says tourism chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park has become an important economic driver for Hong Kong as the city seeks to develop its mega-event economy, with demand for the venue already intensifying among global performers, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

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Law’s remarks came as Hong Kong faces changing consumer habits and softer retail performance, despite a 12 percent rise in visitor arrivals to 49.9 million last year.

Shifting tourist priorities

In an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Law attributed the gap between stronger visitor numbers and weaker retail sales partly to a global post-pandemic decline in luxury goods consumption.

She said it would be unfair to compare current retail performance with the 2018 peak, when Hong Kong received 65 million visitors and spending was largely driven by luxury goods.

While queues can still be seen outside designer stores, Law acknowledged that spending has become more selective, with tourists increasingly drawn to other products and experiences.

She noted, for example, that more visitors are willing to spend on beauty products to prepare for concert photos and selfies.

Museum souvenirs have also performed strongly, she said, with the “Pharaoh Cat” merchandise from an ancient Egypt-themed exhibition exceeding expectations in popularity, reflecting the changing preferences of tourists.

Local businesses must sharpen their edge

Addressing the recent closures of local eateries, Law said the key for businesses is not only to maintain quality, but also to better highlight their unique appeal.

She cited traditional dim sum chefs who make shrimp dumplings with 13 precise folds as an example, saying such craftsmanship, now less commonly seen in restaurants, could become a nostalgic selling point.

While preserving traditional flavors and cooking techniques remains important, Law encouraged restaurants to introduce fresh elements to continue impressing tourists.

Citing figures showing that about 23 percent of visitors are from overseas, she suggested that restaurants provide English menus to better attract international tourists.

She also compared the appeal of northbound travel to the wide range of choices available on the mainland, urging local businesses to consider what tourists value and why they choose to spend in Hong Kong.

Mega events as an economic driver

As Hong Kong pushes ahead with its mega-event economy, Law said businesses near Kai Tak Sports Park have seen strong demand, with sales in Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan rising 27 percent year-on-year in the first four months of this year.

Although some have raised concerns that eventgoers may leave immediately after shows, Law said the related transport services, from tour coaches to public transport, still contribute to what she described as “hard GDP.”

She added that each event at the main venue has created nearly 10,000 temporary jobs, reflecting the sports park’s potential to generate wider economic benefits.

+1

Packed calendar at the stadium

The sports park has hosted more than 150 international and local sports and entertainment events so far. Law said managing the stadium’s calendar is more complex than it may appear, as major concerts and sports fixtures require extensive preparation.

“It would be dangerous without proper preparation,” she said, noting that stage construction and rehearsals take considerable time.

For sports events, she said turf maintenance is equally important, adding that the grass required weeks to recover after Mayday’s concert in March before the Rugby Sevens could be held.

Asked about Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, better known as G.E.M., and her recent bid to hold a September concert at the stadium, Law said the expression of interest came too late, reflecting intense demand for the venue.

However, she said the singer’s interest in returning was a positive sign, as it showed artists’ confidence in the venue and underlined the stadium’s role in supporting economic growth.

Law also revealed that two global superstars are already competing for next year’s New Year’s Eve concert slot at the stadium, further showing Kai Tak Sports Park’s emergence as a highly sought-after mega-event venue.

Rosanna Law Shuk-puiKai Tak Sports Parkmega-event economy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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