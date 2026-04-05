HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law

The Kai Tak Stadium at Kai Tak Sports Park could potentially host indoor car racing events in the future, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, revealed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on a television program, Law said the government has been approached with proposals to explore holding indoor racing at the venue and is maintaining an "open attitude" towards the idea.

However, the premise is that any event must be safe and commercially viable, Law said, adding that the authorities must be convinced it can bring an exciting experience to the public.

She did not specify the exact type of motorsport and noted that more details would be announced if the proposal moves forward.

She explained that one of the key design advantages of the Kai Tak Stadium is its fully retractable turf, which allows the ground surface to be completely removed and replaced with different floorings, enabling a wider variety of events.

Indoor car racing is one of those possibilities, she said, highlighting the versatility of the new venue.