Halloween cross-boundary services boosted as lawmaker urges extended port hours

Transport authorities stepped up public transport and cross-boundary services to manage a surge in late-night travelers during the Halloween weekend.

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The Transport Department said round-the-clock cross-boundary bus services to the new Huanggang Port increased frequencies from Friday to Sunday.

Dedicated routes operating from Mong Kok, Wan Chai, Yau Tsim, Kwun Tong, and Tsuen Wan enhanced capacity, alongside special overnight express services such as Citybus route B13S running from Central to Huanggang Port between 1am and 4am.

Following concerts at Kai Tak Sports Park on Friday and Saturday, cross-boundary buses provided special trips to Shenzhen Bay Port and Huanggang Port, while Citybus route SP12 offered direct services to Huanggang Port.

Meanwhile, industry representatives called for tighter traffic enforcement. Eddie Choi Shun Kei, chairman of the Hong Kong Non-Franchised Buses Association, urged police to strictly manage dedicated lanes to prevent unauthorized private cars and taxis from blocking public transport vehicles.

Lawmaker Jeff Yiu Ming suggested that government coordination centers reference platforms similar to the mainland's iPort system to provide real-time clearance data, including estimated waiting times and traffic conditions, enabling travelers to plan ahead and stagger their trips.

Yiu added that he would continue to push for extended operating hours at other control points with 24-hour clearance capabilities, such as Shenzhen Bay and Liantang.



