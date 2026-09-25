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NEWS

Citywide focal sites join Kai Tak Sports Park to cheer for athletes

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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Hong Kong’s Asian Games athletes may be competing far from home, but the city’s support spans all 18 districts, with Kai Tak Sports Park as its biggest cheering hub. 

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To bring the Games closer to the public, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department has set up the Asian Games Focal Sites at designated sports centers across all 18 districts. Running daily from 8am to 9pm until October 4, the focal sites invite residents to watch the matches and cheer on both national and Hong Kong athletes. 

About 580 Hong Kong athletes are representing the city at the 2026 Asian Games
About 580 Hong Kong athletes are representing the city at the 2026 Asian Games
The LCSD has set up Asian Games Focal Sites at designated sports centres in all 18 districts to broadcast Asian Games events
The LCSD has set up Asian Games Focal Sites at designated sports centres in all 18 districts to broadcast Asian Games events

Sun Yue, former captain of China Women’s National Volleyball Team, thanked LCSD for bringing live broadcasts close to home so residents could support the athletes together. She called on Hong Kong athletes to seize the stage and give their best. “Making it to the Asian Games is already impressive. Don’t worry too much about the result and just be yourself.”

Sun added that she was encouraged to see a sporting culture taking root, as more parents bring their children to sports activities. “A gold medal is not the only goal, as a career in sports is just as worthwhile.”

For former Hong Kong table tennis athlete Lee Ho-ching and former swimming athlete Rosanna Sze Hang-yu, this year’s Asian Games is their first time supporting the team simply as spectators after retiring.

With a different role, Lee said she now follows the local team from a broader perspective, paying attention not only to athletes’ performances but also to the team’s future planning and development.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sze stressed the role of community activities in getting children into sport. Recalling that the Hong Kong swimming team in the old days was not always among the strongest, Sze said its recent breakthrough was the result of generations of swimmers’ efforts. Highlighting the team’s unity, she said she hoped to pass on the perseverance as a coach.

Sun Yue, former China Women’s National Volleyball Team captain
Sun Yue, former China Women’s National Volleyball Team captain
Lee Ho-ching, former Hong Kong table tennis athlete
Lee Ho-ching, former Hong Kong table tennis athlete
Rosanna Sze Hang-yu, former swimming athlete
Rosanna Sze Hang-yu, former swimming athlete

To lift athletes’ spirits, the Kai Tak Sports Park has also transformed into the city’s “cheering hub”, hosting an exhibition of Hong Kong team uniforms, live broadcasts and large-scale light displays. The Kai Tak Stadium’s facade will light up with encouraging messages and animations of table tennis, cycling, fencing, football and esports until the end of the Asian Para Games.

Tang King-shing, director of strategy planning of Kai Tak Sports Park, said the park has always envisioned itself as “Hongkongers’ home stadium” to unite the city in strong support for the team.

Joining hands with Kai Tak Sports Initiative, Common Man, and Hong Kong China Sports Alliance, the park has hosted the“Unleash Your Athletic Odyssey Parent-Child Fun Day” recently. Together with retired rugby sevens player Salom Yiu Kam-shing and former karate and athletics representative Pan Tong, the public was invited to experience a wider range of sports including rugby, karate, pickleball, judo and fencing.

Tang said the event invited more than 200 households from light public housing. With Asian Games fever in full swing, Tang hoped the initiative would raise public awareness of sport and promote community inclusion. The park also invited residents to write messages of support for Hong Kong athletes on “cheering balls”, 20 of which were sent to the local team at the Games.

Tang King-shing, director of strategy planning of Kai Tak Sports Park
Tang King-shing, director of strategy planning of Kai Tak Sports Park

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Playground Association’s Sports Expo has offered electronic sports experience days in fencing, archery and golf, alongside displays on Hong Kong’s Asian Games history. Edmond Yiu Yik-ming, deputy executive director at the Association, said the best way of getting the public into exercising is to cheer for athletes, watch more and take part in events to spark interest and build a lasting sporting habit.

As for community outreach, five sub-district Care Teams in Sham Shui Po held a new sports fun day offering free pickleball, drone football, spikeball and molkky to grassroots families, elderly and young people, with a cheer zone for the Asian Games.

Sports Expo
Sports Expo

The support also extended to campus, where Tin Shui Wai Methodist College is hosting an Asian Games exhibition with a bronze medal from former athletics representative Ng Ka-fung and Asian Games kits from current athlete Shing Chor-yan. Principal Wong Ka-wing, a former taekwondo coach of the Hong Kong team, hopes to connect students to the Asian Games through its history and encourage them to support both the Hong Kong and national teams.

Restaurants ride sports wave with live broadcasts, promotions

As the city is swept up in sports fever, local restaurants are capitalizing on the excitement by offering special deals and live broadcasts of the games, turning dining halls into lively gathering spots for fans.

Football matches at Kai Tak Sports Park and last year’s National Games led to a surge in consumer spending across Kowloon City. Riding this momentum, Lam, owner of a popular Thai restaurant in the area, has set up live broadcasts of the Asian Games, inviting diners to rally behind Hong Kong’s athletes.

Lam is prepared to roll out discount coupons and introduce special menu items, with plans to extend opening hours and hire additional staff should Hong Kong’s athletes advance to the key rounds of the events.

Lin Heung Tea House, which broadcast World Cup matches on a giant screen back in July, is joining the festivities by screening the Asian Games on its large display, creating a communal atmosphere for sports enthusiasts.

Wong Chi-yin, the tea house’s design and marketing director, emphasized that no extra charges will be imposed for seats during the Games. Instead, he welcomes residents to savor dim sum while cheering on the Hong Kong team.

Lin Heung Tea House is set to broadcast the Asian Games events.
Lin Heung Tea House is set to broadcast the Asian Games events.
Kai Tak Sports ParkKai Tak StadiumcheersAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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