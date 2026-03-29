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Kai Tak Sports Park maximizes functionality by hosting weekly events, says sports commissioner

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan
Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan

Marking a year since its opening, Kai Tak Sports Park has hosted more than 200 days of sports events across various venues, and weekly activities are underway with the hope that the facilities will be fully utilized, Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan said on Sunday. 

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Speaking at the Kai Tak Run 2026, Tsoi noted that the park has created many opportunities for public participation in sports. Authorities will make good use of the venue in hosting more community engagement events. 

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, lawmaker for the Sports, Performing Arts, Culture and Publication constituency, noted that the sports sector and the park should complement each other to foster the city’s sports development. 

He said that despite operational pressure in its first year, the park has staged numerous sports events and concerts. He suggested strengthening cooperation with the Greater Bay Area to attract more international competitions. 

Fok added that the government’s Sports Commission will organize a forum on sports facilities around mid-year, with many overseas industry representatives expected to attend. He believed this event would provide opportunities for the park to collaborate with other venues abroad.

Lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung
Lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung

Perry Yiu Pak-leung, lawmaker for the Election Committee constituency, expressed hope that more diverse mega events will be held at the park to promote it as a landmark venue for sports, tourism and the arts.

Kai Tak Sports Park

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