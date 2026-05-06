Evolving Kai Tak landmark ‘Nine Dragons’ enters its soaring second phase

Kai Tak Sports Park’s landmark installation, "Nine Dragons", designed by renowned sculptor Ren Zhe, unveiled its new look on Tuesday as the venue celebrated its first anniversary of operation.

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Located at the Central Square of the KTSP, “Nine Dragons” is a striking 16-meter-wide stainless-steel installation inspired by the traditional belief that "the dragon has nine sons".

The artwork symbolizes unity, prosperity, protection, and the coming together of diverse talents. It was first unveiled in a state of "Readiness" during the KTSP’s opening.

With the KTSP recently named one of TIME Magazine's "World's Greatest Places of 2026," the artwork has evolved into its "Soaring Dragon" form—head held high, representing transformation, elevated vision, and the flourishing release of energy.

“Nine Dragons is not merely a landmark artwork, but a symbol that grows alongside Kai Tak Sports Park and Hong Kong,” Ren said.

In an interview with The Standard's sister publication, Sing Tao Headline, Ren revealed that the project took three years from conception to completion.

In Chinese mythology, the nine sons of the dragon differ in appearance, temperament, and abilities. This diversity, Ren noted, reflects the ancient philosophy that "all things have a spirit and a purpose."

Stainless steel was chosen for the sculpture not only for its rust-resistant properties, but also for its ability to better withstand Hong Kong's hot and humid climate.

Ren pointed out that the phased presentation of the sculpture is deeply symbolic. The initial form represented the gathering of strength, setting the energy for the artwork's future ascent.

In the second phase, mirroring the park's full activation and recent accolades, the dynamic "soaring dragon" features a proudly raised head.

This upward gaze symbolizes an elevated vision and blooming momentum, expressing high hopes for the future development of both the KTSP and Hong Kong.

Regarding how local, mainland, and overseas visitors might interpret the dragon symbol differently, Ren embraced the subjectivity of art.

While the artist has his own intentions, the audience will view the work from different angles, he said. "Just like reading a novel, a hundred people will have a hundred different interpretations of Hamlet.”

Furthermore, Ren revealed plans for a third phase of the installation, which involves adding a "dragon pearl" design to the dragon's mouth. This final addition will be unveiled to coincide with a significant future milestone for the KTSP.