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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park to hire 1,000 staff through immersive game-style recruitment

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park will host a game-style recruitment event next Tuesday, offering about 1,000 job openings through an immersive role-playing experience.

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The “Slasher Challenge 2026” recruitment event will take place at Kai Tak Arena, combining one-stop walk-in interviews with live-action role-playing games in partnership with LARP studio Burn Brain Club.

The event will recreate a 1980s Hong Kong setting, turning job seekers into “time travelers” as they explore flexible roles in areas such as food and beverage and customer service.

Through role-playing tasks and challenges, participants will be able to experience different work scenarios in a relaxed setting, while learning more about the duties of various positions at Kai Tak Sports Park and identifying their own interests and career paths.

A dedicated interview zone will also be set up at the venue, allowing participants to meet the hiring team directly and attend on-the-spot interviews.

Kai Tak Sports Park held its first “Slasher Challenge” last year, attracting more than 1,600 participants for walk-in interviews.

More than 40 percent of successful hires were residents of Kowloon East, reflecting the event’s role in supporting local employment and community engagement.

Kai Tak Sports ParkSlasher Challenge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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