Kai Tak Sports Park to hire 1,000 staff through immersive game-style recruitment

Kai Tak Sports Park will host a game-style recruitment event next Tuesday, offering about 1,000 job openings through an immersive role-playing experience.

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The “Slasher Challenge 2026” recruitment event will take place at Kai Tak Arena, combining one-stop walk-in interviews with live-action role-playing games in partnership with LARP studio Burn Brain Club.

The event will recreate a 1980s Hong Kong setting, turning job seekers into “time travelers” as they explore flexible roles in areas such as food and beverage and customer service.

Through role-playing tasks and challenges, participants will be able to experience different work scenarios in a relaxed setting, while learning more about the duties of various positions at Kai Tak Sports Park and identifying their own interests and career paths.

A dedicated interview zone will also be set up at the venue, allowing participants to meet the hiring team directly and attend on-the-spot interviews.

Kai Tak Sports Park held its first “Slasher Challenge” last year, attracting more than 1,600 participants for walk-in interviews.

More than 40 percent of successful hires were residents of Kowloon East, reflecting the event’s role in supporting local employment and community engagement.